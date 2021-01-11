Charlotte Lee Hinkle Whetzel joined this world on March 9, 1938, in Keyser, W.Va. Daughter of Floyd and Viola Hinkle, Charlotte had five older siblings: Esta Mae Derrow, Earl Hinkle, Elvira Matheny, Sharon Hulvey, and Elmo Hinkle. The family moved to Timberville, Va., when Charlotte was two. One sunny day, at the age of 13, Charlotte met the love of her life, Kenneth Whetzel of New Market, Va., when Ken, who was 15, and his father delivered bottled gas to her home. Smitten, Ken had a friend drive him to Timberville to see Charlotte later that evening. Charlotte graduated from Broadway High School in 1956 and attended the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music. She and Ken married on April 17, 1957, and had three children.
Known as Sally by her siblings, Charlotte always lit up a room. Her beauty, warmth and generosity were unparalleled. She was a skilled pianist and soprano. Charlotte was the secret weapon to Ken’s successful 40-year career as a United Methodist minister, supporting him in every shape and fashion at various churches across Virginia. She was also a tremendous mom and homemaker. Welcoming ALL into her home, with hugs, brought Charlotte joy. Her renowned cooking skills brought them all back, again and again.
Charlotte and Ken returned to the Shenandoah Valley in 1995 and lived in the Whetzel family home in New Market for 23 years, spoiling their grandchildren wonderfully. In December 2018, they moved to a retirement home in Harrisonburg Va. Charlotte left this world on Jan. 9, 2021, leaving it a much better place, more full of love than how she found it.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; three children: Leigh Newsom (Tom); Greg Whetzel (Molly); Jay Whetzel (Lisa); seven grandchildren: Josh Newsom (Amy); Paul Newsom (Jesse); Brian (Lorien); Justine Whetzel; Ben Whetzel, Sam Whetzel, Anna Whetzel; two great- grandchildren, Caleb Newsom and Charlotte Newsom; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for family only was held at Singers Glen Cemetery. A virtual Zoom Celebration of Charlotte Whetzel’s life will be held in the coming weeks. To receive an invite to the celebration, please complete the following link: http://bit.ly/CWhetzel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Food Pantry at Manor United Methodist Church, 9320 N. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844, where Charlotte and Ken volunteered feeding the hungry during her twilight.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.
