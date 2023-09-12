Charlotte Marie Cole, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sat., Sept. 9, at The Laurels at University Park in Richmond.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
The full obituary may be viewed and online condolences and memories shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
