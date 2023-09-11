Charlotte Marie Hartman
Charlotte Marie Hartman, 89, of Timberville, Va., passed away Sept. 7, 2023, at Blue Ridge Nursing & Rehab. in Harrisonburg, Va.
She was born June 6, 1934, in Rockingham County, Va. to the late Luther and Mary Hartman Mongold.
Charlotte worked for Dunham-Bush in Harrisonburg as a spot Welder. She was a member of the Linville Creek Church of Brethren.
She is survived by daughters, Peggy Hart and husband, Gary, of Timberville and Sandra Etta of Timberville; son, Randy Hartman of Timberville; grandchildren, Tammy Tusing of Timberville and Michael Tusing of Timberville; great-grandchildren, Dylan Tusing, Matt Goodloe and Haley Tusing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are a sister, Idella Layman; brothers, Alonzo, Delaney, Dorman and Harlan Mongold; and son-in-law, David Etter.
Per Charlotte’s wishes her body was cremated and services will be private.
