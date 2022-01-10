Charlotte Marie Wood, 70, a resident of Mount Crawford, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Wood was born Dec. 20, 1951, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Elmer Ward and Nellie Deavers Shoemaker.
She attended Broadway High School and worked for Tyson Food of Harrisonburg. She loved fishing, camping and being with her family, friends and her church family at New Covenant Community Church in Weyers Cave.
On July 1, 1982, she married Lewis Junior Wood, who passed away Sept. 11, 2016.
Surviving are her children, Lenwood Wilson Anderson of Harrisonburg, Randy Allen Brown of Florida, Alicia Renee Kite and Melissa Jean Wright of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Tayvon Covington, Terrya Shifflett, Sean S. Wright and Isabella Grace Wright; great-grandson, Keiffer Lee Wright; siblings, Elizabeth Moats of Crimora, Carolyn Howdyshell of Harrisonburg, Bonnie Shoemaker of Broadway, Mary Burns of Stanley, Samuel Shoemaker of Lacy Spring and Charles Shoemaker of Harrisonburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by a sister, Daisy Frank.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastors Jim Logan and Donnie Burns officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg, SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to the Baltimore National Aquarium, https://aqua.org/support/donate.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
