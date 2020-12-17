Charlotte Moyers Kibler
Charlotte Moyers Kibler, 96, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
She was born in Pendleton County, West Virginia on March 4, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Homer and Edna Rexrode Moyers.
Charlotte was employed by Rocco Feeds Inc. in Harrisonburg for 34 years and then worked part time for Harrisonburg Auto Auction for 20 years. She was a longtime member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church where she served as a deacon and various other jobs in the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Kibler, on Nov. 24, 1978; a sister, Mary Frances Mitchell; brothers, Forrest Hugh Moyers, Jasper Moyers, Richard Moyers, and Dyer Moyers, and one infant brother, Clyde Eugene Moyers.
Charlotte is survived by a daughter, Linda M. Steagall (Paul) of Florence, S.C.; one granddaughter, Megan N. McCray (Drew) of Conway, S.C.; a great-grandson, Tripp McCray of Conway, S.C.; sisters-in-law, Joeann Moyers of Sugar Grove, W.Va., and Minnie Moyer (Joe) of Waynesboro, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Harrisonburg Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Winters officiating. Due to Covid-19, all current CDC guidelines should be followed. Burial will be private at Augusta Memorial Park. The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at VMRC for the care she received.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Harrisonburg Baptist Church, 501 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or a charity of choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home in handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
