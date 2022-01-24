Charlsie Louise Miller
Charlsie Louise Miller, 78, of Rockingham, went to be with her Lord Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockingham County on March 5, 1943, to the late Arnold Tutwiler and Mabel Moyers.
Charlsie enjoyed gardening and doing volunteering work in the community. She was a giving woman who loved her family deeply.
Charlsie is survived by her husband, Jerry Wayne Miller Sr.; two sons, Jerry Wayne Miller Jr. and wife, Kim, and Kevin Miller and wife, Dawn; daughter, Alice Grow and husband, Al; brother, Paul Tutwiler; three sisters, Dawn and Dolores Tutwiler and Elaine Rexrode; six grandchildren, Nina Miller, Katie Miller and fiancé, Corey Armentrout, Holly Miller, Thomas Grow and wife, McKenzie, Madison Grazul and fiancé, Nick Michael, and Austin Grazul; a great-granddaughter, Carter Grow; two great-grandsons, Wyatt Grow and Waylon Grow; and close friends, Don and Lee Hopson.
All services will be private.
The family would like to thank Lisa, Angela, and Jeannie of Home Instead Senior Care, the employees of Sentara Hospice, and the many friends and family who cared for Charlsie.
In honor of Charlsie, memorial contributions may be made to the West Rockingham Food Pantry, 4222 Mount Clinton Pike, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
