Charmaine Ellen Roudabush Brown, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022.
She was born May 16, 1932, in Shenandoah and was the daughter of the late Mervie E. and Elizabeth L. Mowbray Roudabush.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Brown, on Nov. 16, 1967.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Brown (Brenda) of Shenandoah, Robert A. Brown of Luray; her daughter, Barbara “Babs” Kestner (Emory) of Faber, Va.; grandchildren, Lawton Brown, Karen Breeden, Elizabeth Lam, Richard S. Brown, Cindy Wood, Christie Brown, Sarah Whitley, Luke Hensley and J.J. Brown; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great- great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-n-law, Martha Brown of Shenandoah; sisters, Gloria Griffith, Jeanne Clements, Rebecca Greene and Patricia Whitmore.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Richard, Bill and Johnny Brown; brothers, Charles, Calvin and Colin Roudabush; and sisters, Caroline Roudabush and Charlotte Good.
A graveside service service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Rest Haven Community Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. There will be no visitation.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
