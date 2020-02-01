Cheri Lee Dixon, born on Oct. 7, 1961, passed away at the age of 58 at RMH, surrounded by her family. Cheri, daughter of Marian (Sadd) and John Layman, grew up with her sister Anita and brother Lowell in Virginia.
Cheri graduated from Bridgewater College and married Randy Dixon on June 18, 1984. Cheri got a graduate gemologist degree in 1994. Cheri was a jewelry appraiser and co-owner of PGR Gems LLC, where she spent many years bringing happiness and joy to every customer who was lucky enough to walk through the doors.
She is survived by two daughters, Larema and Larissa Dixon, who loved her dearly.
After battling cancer for four years, she finally went home to be with the Lord at 11:14 p.m. on Thursday the 30th of January, 2020. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Harrisonburg First Assembly of God and will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Ferguson. If any relatives would like to visit with the family, a time will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, we would be honored if donations were made to Compassion International, as that charity was very dear to Cheri. We also would like to thank our relatives and church family for all their love and support.
