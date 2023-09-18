Cheri Lee May, 54, of New Market, Va., passed away Sept. 13, 2023, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born July 2, 1969, in Woodstock, Va. to Gloria Grandstaff Hollar of Edinburg, Va. and the late Melvin Lee Hollar Jr.
On Dec. 24, 1987, she married Daniel May, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are a son, Jonathan May of New Market, Va.; grandchildren, Aiden and Tyler May; sister, Teri Barb of New Market; brother, Barry Wayne Hollar of Edinburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cheri was preceded in death by a son, Ricky May.
There will be a visitation Monday (today) 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Following visitation, her body will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Grandlefuneralhome.com.
