Cheryl Ann Good
Cheryl Ann Good, 57, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the daughter of Ken Good and Catherine Grimsley Good.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Todd Good; grandparents, Lorene Good and Robert Good Sr.; uncle, Robert Good Jr.; and cousin, Rodney Good.
Cheryl was a member of the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Shenandoah Rescue Squad. Cheryl helped everybody she could and enjoyed it. She was a “mother” to everybody and anybody. Her greatest joy was taking care of her beloved nephew. Everyone that knew her loved her.
She is survived by Michael Todd Good Jr. and Josh Bosley, whom she considered her sons; brother, Gregroy Scott Good; nephews, Matthew Good, Dustin Tyler Good; nieces, Hailey Downey, McKenna May, Morgan Good; “granddaughter”, Cora Bosley; cousins, Lisha Cardin, Tammy Turner; aunt and uncle, Bonnie and Kayron Good; aunt, Mertie Blakemore as well as many special friends and extended family members.
Calling hours will be from 9-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Those who would like to pay their respects may visit the home of Cheryl anytime to share your condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Volunteer Fire, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.