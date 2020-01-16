Cheryl Anne (Estep) Painter, 61, of Stanley, went home to be with the Lord Jan. 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1958, in Luray, Va., and was a daughter of the late Charles Blakemore and Nancy Blakemore, who survives.
Ms. Painter was employed at Martin Litter Service in Stanley as a bookkeeper and at KVK Precision in Shenandoah. She was a graduate of Page County High School and a member of Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren.
Everyone who met Cheryl knew that she was a loving person to her friends and especially to her family, who she loved and cherished every day.
She is survived by two daughters, Suzanna Painter and companion, Robert Henry, of Luray, and Stephanie Link and husband, Michael, of Greenville, S.C.; a sister, Joni McCoy and husband, Ronnie, of Stanley; grandson, Gavin Henry of Luray; two stepgrandaughters, Mikayla and Danielle Link and a stepgrandson, Michael Link, all of Greenville, S.C.; special niece, Emily McCoy; uncle, Tom Martin and aunt, Carolyn Martin, and aunt Io Henderson, all of Stanley. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elva Martin, and aunt, Mollie Martin.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley and a funeral service will be conducted Friday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. at Leake's Chapel. Burial will be at Leake's Chapel Cemetery.
Cheryl had a love and compassion for animals. Contributions can be made to the Page County SPCA in her memory.
Services are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
