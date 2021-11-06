Cheryl Kelly Norton, 57, of Timberville, passed away November 1, 2021 at RMH Sentara Hospital, surrounded and encompassed by the love of her family.
Kelly was born January 31, 1964 in Harrisonburg, VA, the loving daughter of the late Earl K. and Daisy M. Meadows McDaniel both of who were of Elkton.
Kelly was a student, pursuing her degree with passion, excitement and at times, a bit of frustration. She enjoyed spending time with friends, family, her pets, crafting and church. She was happiest when doing simple things hand in hand with her husband and loved ones.
On December 7, 2001 she married the love of her life, James “Jimmy” Norton, Jr., for 20 blissful years, which preceded her in death on September 28, 2021.
Kelly was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and will always be remembered by her daughter, Heather; granddaughter, Chasity; grandson, RK; sisters, Ellen, Bonita, Cathy and Jo; brothers, Bill and Jim and best friend Shay; step children, Ashley and Michael; step grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Caleb, and Blakely; and will desperately be missed by her three dogs and six cats.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a brief graveside service on Tuesday, November 9th at 11:00 AM followed by a memorial at 12:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church in Broadway, VA for both Kelly and Jimmy. In respect for the family’s wishes, we ask that all attendees wear a mask.
There will be no viewing or services at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
