Cheryl Powers Shifflett
Cheryl Powers Shifflett, 65, went to be with our Lord on Thursday May 11, 2023, at Bellaire. She was born Feb. 28, 1958, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Eldon “Buck” and Ruby Powers.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Forrest “Whitey” Shifflett; her son, Clay Shifflett and his wife, Courtney; her stepsons and wives, Doug (Martha) and Cliff (Lien) Shifflett; grandchildren, Owen, Evan, and Madison Shifflett; brothers, Barry and Charlie Powers; and her uncle, Owen Pence.
Cheryl was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hosting gatherings and cooking.
She was a long-time supporter of St. Jude Hospital, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude in her honor.
The family will welcome friends and family at Kyger Funeral Home on 33 East on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A private burial will be at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
