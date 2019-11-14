Chewy M.A. Barber
Chewy M.A. Barber, 66, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. She was born July 5, 1953, in Rockford, Ill., daughter of Elvin D. and Anna Josephine Siverly Bard.
She was married March 31, 1973, to Larry W. Barber, who survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Angella Rose of Akron, Ohio; a son, Dirk Barber of Woodstock; two sisters; a brother; and three grandchildren, Alexis Rose and Austin Rose, both of Akron, Ohio, and Nicholas Barber of Woodstock.
A private graveside service will be in Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
