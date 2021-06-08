Chloia R. Barker
BRIDGEWATER — Chloia (Richardson) Barker, widow of John H. Barker of Staunton, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Staunton, the daughter of the late Samuel T. and Lucy Mabel (Jordan) Richardson.
Mrs. Barker graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Richmond, Va., and was employed by Western State Hospital, Staunton, until 1990. She was a member of Bridgewater United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased in death by brothers, Cecil and Charles Richardson, and a sister, Lois Shue.
Survivors include two brothers, Samuel H. and Roger O. Richardson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens, Staunton, by the Rev. Steve McMillion.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, Resident Care Endowment Fund, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
