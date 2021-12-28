Chris Anthony Lam, 59, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Lam was born Oct. 9, 1962, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Bassil Berry and Loretta Morris Lam.
Chris was a devoted family man and had a work ethic like no other. Whether it was his full-time job, working around the house, side jobs or his favorite hobby, doing BBQ chicken, he gave it all and then some. Like his father, he never met a stranger and made many friends along the way. He loved his wife with his entire being and his grandchildren meant the world to him, bringing him many smiles, laughter and tears.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Misuzu Suttle Lam; his children, Christopher Lam of Fulks Run, Amber Richardson and husband, Michael, of Harrisonburg and Megan Moats and husband, Demane, of Fulks Run; siblings, Gary Lam and wife, Julia, Allen Lam, Randall Lam and wife, Denise, and Cindy Crawford and husband, Tiny; grandchildren, Josiah Lam, Elijah Martin, Amani Richardson, Amayiah Richardson, Jeremiah Moats and Raegan Moats; sister-in-law, Stephanie Suttle; and many nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
Pastor Ken Horst will conduct a funeral service Thursday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
