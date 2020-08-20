Chris Cofer
A Celebration of Life Service for Chris Cofer will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, on the baseball field at Buck Bowman Park, 2228 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821. Buck Burgers and hot dogs will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. along with blue grass music by the Cooks Creek Boys. The service will begin at 8 p.m. including a time for sharing memories of Chris. Due to a lack of seating, please bring your lawn chairs for sitting on the field. Social distancing guidelines of 6 feet separation will be followed. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed through Facebook on the Clover Bucks Baseball group beginning at 8 p.m.
