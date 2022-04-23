Chrissann Berry, aged 67, passed away on April 16th, 2022, at her daughter's home in New Market.
She was born December 31st, 1954, in Cleveland Ohio to the late Clemmons Parrish and the late Marjorie Parrish Foulk. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Bennett.
She first married in 1973 to Philip Caffery and they had one daughter, Jessie. She married again on May 28th, 1977, to Charles Allen "Chuck" Berry, who survives. Chuck and Chrissann raised Jessie and had three more children together, Charles, Ian, and Charlotte.
She worked a variety of jobs in her youth but spent most of her life as an off-grid farmer/housewife. She loved growing things, especially flowers, and took great joy in the natural beauty of the Shenandoah valley. She also loved her cats and farm animals, reading, writing and drawing. Later in her life she became an accomplished knitter, making hats, blankets and stuffed animals for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These items will be cherished by her family for generations.
She was the strongest and the gentlest person her family has ever known. She had an enormous heart, a quick wit, an awesome sense of humor and some of the most down to earth advice anyone ever needed.
She is survived by her husband of almost 46 years, Chuck Berry, her children, Jessie Caffery, Charles Berry, Ian Berry, Charlotte Hughes, neé Berry, and son-in-law Tommy Hughes, her six grandchildren Beth, Mitch, and Darren Polk, Dara Ouellette, James and Lillian Hughes, and two great-grandchildren, Luna Wolfe-Polk and Azaiah Polk. Also surviving are her sisters Grace Parrish and Greer Pasco and her brother Gavin Parrish, her aunt Elizabeth Coffey, her sister-in-law Liz Parrish and niece Emma, and numerous cousins, as well as beloved family on her husband's side and numerous friends she made over the years who are too many to list.
Services will be private and are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.