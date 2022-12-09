Christian Alexander Pence-Campos, 19, of Timberville, died Dec. 5, 2022.
He was born July 3, 2003, in Rockingham County and was a son of Adam Pence of New Market and Maria Campos Pence of Timberville.
He worked at George’s Hatchery and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.
Surviving, including his parents, are two brothers, James Adam Pence of Harrisonburg and Adam James Pence of Woodstock; grandparents, Delia Ibanez of Timberville, Cathy Pence of Brandywine, W.Va., and Doug Propst of Criders; godparents, Antonio Campos and Maria Gonzalez; an uncle; Abel Uribe; an aunt, Maria Uribe; and a number of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Emilio Campos and James Pence.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Fellowship Community Cemetery near Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
