A memorial service for Christian and Violet (Showalter) Ropp will be held at Dayton Mennonite Church at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. COVID cautions are appreciated.
The service will be livestreamed at haroldb.com/ropp. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Sunrise, PO Box 99, Dayton, VA 22821.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.