Christina Marie Ammons
Christina Marie Ammons, 61, of Hinton, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 16, 1962, and was a daughter of the late Marshall Francis Emmert Jr. and Doris Elizabeth (Meyers) Emmert.
Christina loved her work at Costco, especially her amazing co-workers.
She is survived by her children, Valerie Wiehe and fiance’, Wayne Woolf, of Hinton, and Natasha Palma of Wisconsin; two sisters, Pamela Jones and Victoria Meyers, both of South Carolina; brother, Gerald Emmert of Shenandoah; four grandchildren, Clayton Barb, Haleigh Woolf, Caleigh Woolf, and Hunter Woolf; special friend, Debi Woolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Emmert III, and sister, Marsha Jones.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
