Christina Marie (Michael) Moyers, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in McGaheysville, Va., on Dec. 26, 1922, a daughter of the late Herman Ellis and Lula Florence Bateman Michael. Lula Michael died in 1934, and subsequently, Christina was raised by her aunt, Mae Bell Bateman Michael, who married her father, Herman Michael.
She was united in marriage on Dec. 24, 1941, to Daniel Harold Moyers, who preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1983.
Christina is survived by sons, Daniel Harold Moyers II and wife, Cindy, of Bridgewater and Michael Lynn Moyers of Mount Crawford; grandsons, Andrew D. Moyers and companion, Brandy Whitesell, Trevor J. Moyers and wife, Amy; granddaughter, Amber B. Depoy and husband, Christopher; great-granddaughters, Reagen Depoy and Allison Moyers; great-grandsons, Edward, Trevor, Zane, Ashton, Flecther, and Gavin Moyers; niece, Donna Lucas and husband, David; nephew, Douglas Breeden and companion, Debbie Wise.
Besides parents, she is also preceded in death by sister, Edith Michael Breeden and husband, Willie; daughter-in-law, Brenda Moyers; and in-laws, Frank and Bidie Moyers.
Christina was raised on a farm in Rockingham County and lived in the country all of her life. She graduated from Port Republic High School in 1940. On May 1, 1987, she was retired from the James Madison University Post Office, where she worked for 23 years. She was a member of the Bethlehem Brethren Church, the Women’s Missionary Society, the Bridgewater VFW, and the Bridgewater Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling and quilting and has quilted 50 or more by hand.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service anytime Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A memorial service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Russ Barb and Wayne Wright officiating. Burial will be private preceding the service at 11:30 a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Brethren Church, 178 Pleasant Hill Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and designated for the Women’s Missionary Society, and/or the Bridgewater Fire Company Auxiliary, and/or the Bridgewater VFW Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.