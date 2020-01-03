Christina Marie Smith, 37, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Maryland on June 10, 1982, and was the daughter of James Boatner of Elkton, and Donna Back Huffman of Staunton.
On March 25, 2009, she married Robert Smith, who survives.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her children, Isaiah Gaiewski, Robert Smith Jr., and a stepson, Robert Smith (Robby); her sisters, Amanda Gaiewski of Harrisonburg, Jenna Waker of Elkton, and Ashley Jenkins of Staunton, and her grandmother, Peggy Back of Harrisonburg.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Mercedes Gaiewski; her biological father, James Ritter, and her grandfather, Donald L. Back.
Chrissy loved her children very much, she loved listening to music and singing, and she loved making pictures for her family of everyone.
Memorial service is being planned; date and time will be announced at a later time.
