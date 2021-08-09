Christina Michelle Derrer, 31, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away unexpectedly July 7, 2021.
Christina was born to parents, Terry and Debbie Derrer on May 15, 1990. In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by a son, Luca Derrer; a brother, Mat Derrer and wife, Denise; nieces, Hailey and Reagan Derrer; grandmother, Frances Derrer; aunt, Linda Lawson; cousin, Greg Lawson and numerous other extended family.
Christina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Elda and Alfred Smith and her granddaddy, Owen Derrer, whom Christina was the apple of his eye.
Christina graduated from Spotswood High School and then attended Massanutten Technical Center where she received her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate. She worked numerous places as a nurse but was working at Accordius Health at the time of her death. Christina was loved by many of her patients, and they looked forward to when she worked. She was a great caregiver to so many.
Along with being such a fantastic caregiver, Christina was a devoted mom to Luca. He is such a special little boy. Christina also loved her mom, dad, brother and Denise so very much. She was especially close with her nieces and enjoyed any time she could spend playing and loving them. Her favorite holiday was Halloween and she loved finding different items and crafting them into Halloween decorations. She also loved to garden and make her parents yard look special for them.
A nursing scholarship is being established in memory of Christina and her accomplishments as a nurse.
