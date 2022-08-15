Christine Albright Delawder, 76, of Mathias, W.Va., died Aug. 12, 2022, at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W.Va.
She was born March 22, 1946, in Harrisonburg to the late Harry Clarence and Nora Mae See Albright.
Christine worked as a teller at the Summit Bank in Mathias. She was also a member of the Crab Run Church of the Brethren, where she played piano for many years and was very active in the Shenandoah District Disaster Relief Auction and trips.
On June 20, 1965, she married Rodney M. Delawder, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Michelle Garrett of Martinsburg, W.Va.; a son, Darren Delawder and wife, Teresa, of Timberville; grandson, Eric Gavin of Martinsburg, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Connor Gavin, Jaeyln Lincoln, Jolene Lincoln, and Makenzie Delawder; sister, Nancy Swisher and husband, Larry, of Penn Laird; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Syrena Delawder, and a foster sister, Kathleen Funkhouser.
Her body was cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah District Disaster Relief Auction, P.O. Box 67, Weyers Cave, VA 24486, Crab Run Church of the Brethren, 4827 Crab Run Road, Mathias, WV 26812 or the Mathias-Baker Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
