Christine Ellen Hupp (Chris), age 66, of Shenandoah, died Dec. 24, 2021.
Chris was born near Cleveland, Ohio and was the youngest daughter of the late Helen and Paul Knight.
She was the beloved girlfriend of J.W. McAlister; loving mother of Rachel Hupp (Jeremy), Janelle Hansen (Jon), and Travis Hupp; cherished grandmother of Nate, Abigail, and Clayton, sister of Linda Blymyer, and former spouse of Rische Hupp.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Knight and Tom Knight.
She always found joy in the little things in life and maintained her sass and sense of humor right to the end.
A woman as generous, resilient, and extraordinary as Chris deserves a special celebration. A private celebration of life will be held by her family to honor her and share memories and laughs over her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation. (https://www.epilepsy.com/).
