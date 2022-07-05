Christine Joy Smith Garber, 87, of Harrisonburg, went peacefully on July 1, 2022, at The Harbor at Renaissance memory care facility in Stanardsville, where she has resided for several years.
She was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Timberville, and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Beulah Brown Smith.
Christine worked at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for 33 years in the Medical Records department. She was a member of Sunrise Church of the Brethren and until several years ago was active in the church choir and spent over 40 years helping in the church nursery. She had so much love for babies and children, doing lots of babysitting until five years ago.
Her love for animals of all kinds, dogs, cats, rabbits, squirrels, ducks, always brought a smile to her face; but her happiest times were seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed sewing and gardening, tending to her flowers with love and care. Christine was also fond of shopping and dining out, always seeing familiar faces in the community everywhere she went, and anyone who knew her, knew her smile and her sweet, supportive disposition.
On June 19, 1954, she married Weldon Conway Garber, who preceded her in death on July 12, 1988.
Surviving are a son, Wayne Garber of Sterling, Va.; two daughters, Linda Kelly and husband, George, of Cumming, Ga., and Jeanette Long of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Natasha Long, Jacquelyn Garber, Michael Kelly and wife, Amber, Thomas Kelly and Megan Krich and husband Jerry; three great-grandchildren, Savannah Krich, Jameson Krich and Manuel Cruz Maes; brother, Blair Smith of Branson, Mo.; and a number of nieces and nephews. A brother, Billy Smith, preceded her in death.
Her body was cremated and services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.