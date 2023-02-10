Christine Kingsbury Eldred, 44, of Broadway, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 30, 1979, in Concord, N.H. and was the daughter of Harvey Jr. and Penelope Frawley Kingsbury of Loudon, N.H.
Christine worked as a collection’s specialist for Energy North Propane. She loved to paint pottery, crochet for herself, family, and even strangers, and she loved to craft. She was a mentor/role model to many children and people and her family was everything to her.
On Sept. 12, 1998, she married Dana Eldred, who survives.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a son, Devan Eldred and wife, Bethany, of Broadway; a brother; grandmothers, Alma Kingsbury of Boscawen, N.H., and Gerogette Frawley of Loudon, N.H.; nephews, Michael Kingsbury, Ryker Severance, and Logan Burns; and niece, Haley Kingsbury.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Harvey Kingsbury Sr. and Elmer Frawley.
Her body was cremated and there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
