Christine L. Johnson
Christine Louise Johnson, 89, of Luray, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
A virtual funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. To watch the service, view Christine’s obituary at www.thebradleyfuneralhome.com.
For the health and safety of the family, they are not accepting guests at this time.
