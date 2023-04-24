Christine Lou Keplinger, 72, of Timberville, died April 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born June 6, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary Ethel Craig Puchlerz.
Christine worked in housekeeping at the Shenvalee Golf Course in New Market.
She married Lester Garrett Keplinger, who preceded her in death April 20, 2021.
Surviving are a son, “John Boy” Keplinger and wife, Susie, of New Market; grandchildren, Amber and Matthew Wimer; great-grandchild, Addison Wimer; sisters, Deborah A. Reedy and husband, Steve, of Linville and Donna J. Pitsenbarger and husband, Mark, of Grottoes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, John T. Puchlerz.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mayland.
Those wishing to pay their respects and sign the book may do so on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
