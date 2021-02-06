Christine Louise Johnson, 89, of Luray, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, just before the sun rose. She was at home with people she loved and who loved her.
She was born on May 28, 1931, in Luray on South Court Street in the old hospital, the daughter of the late Joseph William Campbell and Louise Gilbert Gore Campbell.
Christine grew up on North Court Street in an apartment above her grandfather’s plumbing shop. She left Luray, briefly, to attend Madison College.
On June 23, 1950, she married Mark Monroe Johnson on North Court Street in her parents’ home. She raised her family on North Court Street in a house her husband built and lived there until her last day.
Christine was an elementary teacher for Page County Public Schools, retiring in 1995 with 29 years of service. She was a member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church, Eastern Star, John Rhodes Chapter of the DAR, Luray Lions Club and the local garden club. She was a founding member of the Page County Teachers Association, and served as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den leader. She also volunteered her time at Page Memorial Hospital.
In her final years, her health kept Christine from doing many of the things that she enjoyed earlier in life ― reading, playing piano, dancing with her husband, traveling, and socializing with friends and relatives.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Mark, are four children, Mark William (Pamela) Johnson of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Kevin Monroe (Carolyn) Johnson of Stuarts Draft, Lisa Campbell Johnson of Luray, and Eric Nathan (Catharine) Johnson of Kearneysville, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, Kirstin Johnson (Paul) Fritz, Mark A. “Drew” (Amanda) Johnson, Lydia Johnson (James) Grady, Samuel (Lindsay) Johnson, Jesse (Jasmine) Johnson, Noelle Johnson (Miguel) Faria, Daniel Vaught, Megan (Victor) Vaught, Rachel Louise (Colton) Johnson, Ethan Johnson and Lilly (Gerald) Johnson, and seven great-grandchildren, Alexander Fritz, Gideon Fritz, Gabriel Grady, Jonah Grady, Nora Grady, Levi Johnson and Ava Johnson.
A private funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. To watch the service, view Christine's obituary at www.thebradleyfuneralhome.com.
For the health and safety of the family, they are not accepting guests at this time.
