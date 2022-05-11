Christine Mae High Heishman, 60, of Broadway, Va., passed away May 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 9, 1961, in Harrisonburg to the late Ronald High and Barbara Orebaugh Reyes.
Christine worked at Food Lion in Timberville. She loved cats.
Christine is survived by her husband, Mark Elwood Heishman; one son, Dustin Cubbage of Harrisonburg; two stepsons, Brandon and Travis Heishman; stepgranddaughter, Laurel Heishman; siblings, Mari Baber, Kevin High and Ella Watson; her cat, Callie; stepmother, Evelyn High; stepfather, Henry Reyes; several stepbrothers and stepsisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her body was cremated. A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses or Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
