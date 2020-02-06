Christine Payne Harper, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 5, 2020. Christine was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Ralph O. and Nellie Sites Payne. She lived most of her entire life in Rockingham County.
On June 20, 1953, she married I. Edsel Harper, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2016.
She is survived by three sons, Gregory Harper and wife, Kimberly, Gary Harper and wife, Kimberly, and Gerald Harper and wife, Laura, all of Harrisonburg; a sister, Arlene Rhodes of Harrisonburg; five sisters-in-law, Becky Payne of Martinsburg, W.Va., Ann Payne of Augusta County, Dorothy Payne of Harrisonburg, Mary Wheelbarger of Hinton and Frances Jean Harper of Hinton. She loved her six grandchildren and two sons-in-law, Rachel Butler and husband, Mike, Rebekah Harper, Emily Shifflett and husband, Timothy, Seth Harper, Sydney Harper, Abby Harper and a much anticipated great-granddaughter to be born, Dylon Alexis Butler. Christine had three very special caregivers during her last days, Wanda Rexrode, Karen Anderson and Florentina Gonzalez.
Christine was preceded in death by four brothers David, Boyd, Otho and Howard.
Edsel and Christine owned and operated the Shannon Court Apartments. She was a member of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.
Gerald Harper will conduct a memorial service Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.
The body was cremated and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
