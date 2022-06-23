CHRISTINE THOMAS TOLSON passed away on June 19, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Apostle Christine Thomas Tolson was born on Oct. 12, 1953. She was a native of Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Bishop Charles and survived by her mother, Peggy Thomas. Apostle Tolson was married to Michael Tolson. Apostle Tolson was educated in the public school system of Harrisonburg, Va. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School and then attended the Central Shenandoah Criminal Training Center Police Academy in Waynesboro, Va. She became the first African American woman police officer for the City of Harrisonburg. There she received special training in juvenile delinquency, narcotics, and karate.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Michael Tolson; mother, Peggy Strother Thomas; brothers, Charles Lee Thomas Jr. and wife, Brianna, and James Eldon Thomas and wife, Cynthia; four nieces, Adrienne, Megan, Shonda, Rachel, and one nephew, Charles III "Chaz"; six great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Apostle Tolson received Christ at an early age and was baptized in the Holy Ghost in 1982. She attended New Life Ministries under the leadership of her father, Bishop Charles Thomas. Along the course of her life, she attended New Market Lighthouse Tabernacle in New Market, Va., where she was provided spiritual guidance and leadership under Apostle Charles Clinedinst.
March 11, 2001, she was ordained and licensed as Evangelist by Bishop Charles Thomas Sr. Apostle Tolson took the call of God seriously and carried out her duties diligently and was promoted to a Prophetess on Oct. 7, 2004. Then on Nov. 11, 2012, Prophetess Tolson was ordained Elder and installed as Pastor at her 14th “Blessed Art Thou Among Women’s Conference,” in Harrisonburg, Va. In September of 2018, she was installed as an Apostle in Harrisonburg, Va. A divine appointment and calling in which she humbly accepted.
Apostle Tolson ministered in Africa, Jamaica, and in many states throughout the U.S. She had a heart for winning souls and a love for God’s people. She believed God had called her to the Nations.
Through “Christine Tolson Ministries”, the Blessed Art Thou Among Women Conferences was birthed and divinely consecrated through prayer and fasting. Apostle Tolson conducted bi-annual spiritual and prophetic conferences, in which she and others were called to minister to residents in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, serving all races and denominations.
Apostle Tolson loved the Lord and walked under the divine direction of God’s anointing. As the word of God states in John 15:16, one of Apostle Tolson’s favorite scriptures, “Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain, that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, He may give it to you.”
Apostle Tolson’s wishes were to be cremated and have no services.
