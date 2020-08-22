Christopher Adam Shifflett, 34, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
He was born on July 27, 1986, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Barry R. Richards Sr. and Vicky Gochenour Richards of Luray.
Christopher was a member of the Trinity Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition of his parents, are his grandmother, Phyllis Gochenour of Luray; his uncles, Michael, Gary, Mark and Brian; his aunts, Teresa and Donna; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his dog, Izzy. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ashby Lewis Gochenour.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by Pastor Brian Hasse. Burial will be in the Trinity Brethren Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24,2020, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
