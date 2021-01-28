Christopher David Smith, 64, of Greenwood, Ind., passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
He was born on April 8, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Jimmy Smith and Dorothy (Zirkle) Wiseman. He married Deborah (Rucker) Smith on June 24, 1978. She lovingly survives. David is also survived by sons, Christopher Smith (Ashley) and Phillip Smith (Taunya) and daughter, Kelly Teffeteller (Justin); 13 grandchildren; brother, Dan Smith (Angie) and sisters, Linda Smith and Wanda McCourt. He was preceded in passing by his parents.
David was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School in Dayton, Va., and also a graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
David and his wife, Debbie, were Missionaries with Word of Life for over 20 years. David also served as Children's Pastor for five years.
He was a member of Redeemer Bible Church. David enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Braves. He loved his family and loved spending time with them.
He loved the Lord and loved investing in other people's lives for the Lord.
Philippians 1-6 And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.
A service will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, at 3:00 p.m. at Doxa Bible Church, 5905 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis, Ind. 46237.
