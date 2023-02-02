Christopher Lee Liskey, 51, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Jan. 30, 2023, in New Market. He was born Jan. 15, 1972, in Rockingham County to the late Weldon Arnold Sr. and Pearline Taylor Liskey.
Chris was an electrician at Mercury Paper. He attended Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church.
On July 27, 2013, he married the former Tina Hall, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Christopher Dylan Liskey and fiancé, Taylor, of Waynesboro and Dakota Jake Acria Kile of Rawley Springs; one daughter, Felecia Renae Kile of Rawley Springs; three grandchildren; one brother, Jay Liskey Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Broadway; father-in-law, Bobby Hall of Harrisonburg; mother-in-law, Donna Walker of Timberville; grandmother, Una Walker of Timberville; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law; fur baby, Holly; and hospice nurses, Ashley Cook and Ashley.
Pastors Glen Turner and Willie Hottinger will conduct a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Woods Chapel in New Market. The family will receive friends following the service.
His body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or any hospice organization.
