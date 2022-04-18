Christopher Michael Knight, 44, of Luray, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
He was born on March 31, 1978, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Michael Knight and Nina Waters Knight of Stanley.
Christopher was a graduate of Page County High School, Class of 1996.
On June 7, 2019, he married Jessica Nicole Weakley Knight, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his parents and his wife, are two sons, Colton and Clayton Knight, both of Luray; two stepsons, Connor and Calen Shifflett, both of Luray; and three brothers, Joshua Knight and wife, Dana, Jeremiah Knight and wife, Heather, and Adam Knight and wife, Stephanie, all of Stanley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the Stanley Baptist Church by Pastor Jason T. Powell, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Stanley.
