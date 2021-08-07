Christopher Neil Hagedon, 38, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Christopher was born Jan. 11, 1983, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Sam Hagedon and Terry Wessel. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Kathleen Glymph, and daughter, Colette Jennifer Hagedon; his parents, Terry and Sam, and his brother, Patrick Samuel Hagedon of Winter Park, Colo. He is also survived by his grandmother, Doris Hagedon of Low Moor, Va.; uncles, Chris Wessel and Harry McFadden of Ajijic, Mexico, and Shawn Hagedon of Plover, Wisconsin; aunt, Signe Millerd of Oxford, Michigan, and aunt, Cindy Wessel of Avon, N.C.; mother-in-law, Rosemary Glymph of Waynesboro, Va.; brothers-in-law, Charlie, Steve, Johnny, Kevin Glymph, as well as, brother-in-law, Bill Baruffi, and sister-in-law, Angela Greer. Christopher is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends, including his “band of brothers.”
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Suzanne Wessel and Dr. Harold Neil Wessell; fraternal grandfather, George Hagedon; his uncles, Peter Wessel and Michael Wessel; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Glymph; brother-in-law, Christopher Baruffi, and most recently, his father-in-law, Benjamin Glymph.
Christopher graduated from Spotswood High School and Virginia Tech. He was a devoted Hokie fan and diehard Baltimore Orioles fan, who was waiting for them to rebuild and have a winning season. Christopher was knowledgeable about many sports and it was hard to stump him with sports trivia or statistics. He was an excellent cook, gardener and handyman. Christopher was kind, smart, witty, and generous. Most of all, he was a wonderful husband to Katie and a devoted, loving father and primary caretaker of Colette. His girls were the center of his life.
We are proud that Christopher was an organ and tissue donor, according to his long-held wishes. Part of him lives on to help others. His spirit and love live on in all of us forever.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 301 Sheppard Court, Waynesboro, Va. 22980. Burial will be at Augusta Memorial Park, Fishersville, Va. A reception will follow and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christopher Hagedon MemorialKeezletown Youth Baseball Fund https://www.gofundme.com/f/christopher-hagedon-memorial-youth-baseball-fund?qid=095916853805e7fcbdc239d36ee59d75 or the charity of your choice.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
