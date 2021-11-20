Christopher Neil Warble, 31, of Timberville, VA died November 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born July 2, 1990 in Norton, VA and was a son of Preston and Amy Warble Silvious of Mathias, WV.
Christopher worked in the maintenance department at Pilgrim’s Pride.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are two daughters, Emma Warble of Luray, Ava Warble of Moorefield, WV; one brother, Michael Warble of Broadway; two sisters, Morgan Gibson of Harrisonburg, Brooke Borror of Mathias; grandparents, Joe and Patty Warble of Grottoes; great grandmother, Agnes Noakes of Penn Laird; uncle, Joe Warble II and wife Mindy of Elkton; two nieces; and one nephew.
Pastor James Noakes will conduct a memorial service 6:00 PM Monday at Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The body was cremated. Masks are strongly encouraged for those unvaccinated.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.