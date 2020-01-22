Christopher Nicholas Cox
Christopher Nicholas Cox, 30, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Christopher was born Sept. 4, 1989, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Danny W. Cox and Karen Hackenbracht, who survive.
He was a 2008 graduate of Harrisonburg High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Blake and Ryan Cox; paternal grandfather, Gerald Cox; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Shirley Hackenbracht; uncles, Edward Cox and Howard Hackenbracht; aunts, Susan Via and Luann Rouling; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mildred Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Club-Harrisonburg, 620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
