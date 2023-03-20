Christopher Paul Scott
Christopher Paul Scott, 61, of Penn Laird, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Christopher was born March 19, 1961, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the surviving, Mary Wilsene Hensley Scott of Penn Laird and the late John Scott.
He was a 1979 graduate of Montevideo High School and loved Kayaking, duck hunting and western movies. He was an avid sports fan and loved his St. Louis Cardinals. He attended Massanutten Presbyterian Church and worked for Winston Electric at Merck & Co.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion of 19 years, Diana Workman; son, Tom Scott of Elkton; brother, Steve Scott and wife, Judy, of Christiansburg; sister, Joan Scott of Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, “Armani.”
The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private at a later date.
Memorial gifts and contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 871 M.L.K. Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
