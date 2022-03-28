Cindie Lee Williams, 58, of Bergton, Va., died March 25, 2022, at her home. She was born July 23, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a daughter of Ruthann Sandt Eichman of Mathias, W.Va., and the late Allen Lee Eichman Sr.
Cindie worked in housekeeping and food services at Highland Retreat in Bergton. She attended Mathias Mennonite Church.
On June 14, 1986, she married Dean Williams, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph Williams and wife, Bridget, of Fort Valley and Philip Williams of Bergton, an honorary daughter, Rebecca Tyson and husband, Ben, of Broadway; four grandchildren, Evelyn and Lydia Williams and Abigail and Aimee Tyson; and two sisters, Kimberly Landis of Milford, Del., and Sharon Heffelfinger of Dillard, Ga.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Allen “Butch” Eichman Jr.
Pastor Mike Shenk will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Mathias Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Mathias Mennonite Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mathias Mennonite Church. There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Retreat (memo line-Children’s Summer Camp), 14783 Upper Highland Drive, Bergton, VA 22811.
