Cindy Lynne McCoy Cornwell, 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away Oct. 30, 2021.
She was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Jackoline Cole McCoy.
Cindy graduated from Page County High School. She was employed with Amp/Tyco Inc. for 23 years and then with Merck Corporation for 18 years. She was a member of New Beginnings Church where she also enjoyed her Bible study group. She loved flower and vegetable gardening and watching the variety of wild birds feeding on all the birdfeeders in her back yard.
On June 20, 1992, she married Jeffery Lee Cornwell, who survives and will also love and miss her forever. Also surviving are a brother, Keith McCoy of Luray; cousins, Kim Dellinger of Grottoes and Kathy Coffey of Littleton, Colo.; Aunt Bonnie of Clear Brook, Va.; and brother-in-law, Nicholas Cornwell Jr. of Collierville, Tenn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother–in–law, Nicholas and Lieselotte Cornwell.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a gathering of friends and family will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at New Beginnings Church, 101 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Beginnings Church.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
