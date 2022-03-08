Clair Virginia Fisher, 90, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
She was born July 27, 1931, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Dewey Lee Foltz and Stella Mae Yates Foltz.
Clair was a 1949 graduate of Stanley High School. She was a former member of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Fisher and wife, Rhonda, and Donald Fisher, all of Stanley; a brother, Aubrey Foltz of Stanley; a granddaughter, Abigail Fisher and boyfriend, Nick Lam, of Stanley; her special caregivers, Kathy, Jessica and T.C. Foltz, along with Blue Ridge Hospice. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Allen Fisher; a sister, Anna Cullers; and four brothers, William Foltz, Edwin, H. Page and Dewey Lee Foltz Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah by Evangelist Doug Gochenour.
The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Jeffrey, at 220 Sunset Drive in Stanley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department or to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.