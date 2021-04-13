Claire Gaikowski Wirkus, 93, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. Claire was born Aug. 12, 1927, to parents, Adam and Mary Lesnar Gaikowski on the family farm near Webster, S.D.
Claire received her education in South Dakota. She became a licensed hairdresser and owned hair salons in Clear Lake, Lake Norden and Hayti, S.D. She also worked at 3M and at the SDSU Art Center in Brookings, S.D. Upon retirement, Claire moved to Harrisonburg, Va.
Claire had a passion for dancing and enjoyed going to dances with her sister, Joan. Her dance card was always full and the Polka was her favorite dance. Claire and her long-time, loving partner, Dan Driver, loved traveling. They visited every state in the lower 48 and spent winters in warm climates; they especially loved Hilton Head, S.C. Claire and Dan spent five years in Colorado Springs, Colo., to be near her sister, Rita, then they moved back to Harrisonburg, Va. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family.
Surviving are two children, Audrey Wirkus and significant other, Bill Worley, of East Bethel, Minn., and Will Wirkus and wife, Diane, of Dell Rapids, S.D.; siblings, Joan Hemp and husband, Pike, of Florence, S.D., and Carolyn Meuer and husband, Ray, of Johnston, Iowa; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her long-time, loving partner, Dan Driver; son, Richard Wirkus; parents, Adam and Mary Lesnar Gaikowski; two brothers, George and Robert; one sister, Rita Senske, and one granddaughter, Kelly Wirkus.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Herwin Chapel Cemetery in Linville, Va., with Father Kyle O’Connor officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
