Claire Marie Sullivan, of Denver, Colorado died unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. She was 31 years old. Thankfully, she was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. The family was enjoying a Thanksgiving week celebration in Kill Devil Hills, NC.
She was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on October 14, 1991 and was the daughter of Kevin Francis Sullivan and Leah Anne Long Sullivan, both of Harrisonburg. Raised in the valley, she graduated from Spotswood High School and later, Eastern Mennonite University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Starting her career at Sentara RMH, she later relocated to Denver, CO where she rose to the position of Charge Nurse at the Adolescent Psychiatric Unit of Denver Health and Hospital Authority.
Claire was compassionate, caring, genuine and the best friend any person could have. Her infectious laugh helped her make friends easily. She had a huge heart and gentle soul. Holding her family and friends dear, she loved helping people. She enjoyed hiking and soaking in the hot springs of the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Starting with the Beatles and Beach Boys, she developed a broad appreciation of music and loved going to concerts. Some of her other favorite things were good food and drink; Seafood, especially Blue Crab; beach walks, wave riding and shell hunting; kayaking; reading; cuddling with her beloved dog “Bodie”; and cooking. She will be missed by all she touched.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother Erik Sullivan and her grandfather, Robert Long, both of Harrisonburg.
A celebration of life will be announced and held at a date later to be announced.
Claire’s favorite charity is the Charcot Marie Toothe Research Foundation. Donations in Claire’s memory can be made at cmtrf.org/donate
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
