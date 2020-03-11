Clara Arzone Turner
Clara Arzone Turner, of Broadway, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Turner was born May 16, 1932, in Fulks Run, Va., daughter of the late Claude and Rachel Nesselrodt Bair.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Stout of Timberville; five sons, Lonny Turner of Timberville, Terry Turner of Fulks Run, Daniel Turner of Broadway, Michael Turner of Mount Jackson and Greg Turner of Stanley; a sister; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Fulks Run with Pastor Glen Turner officiating.
Pallbearers will be Lonny Turner, Terry Turner, Daniel Turner, Michael Turner, Greg Turner and Jeremy Turner.
Friends may call Friday afternoon until 8 p.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.