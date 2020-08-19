Clara Ellen Frazier Dean
Clara Ellen Frazier Dean, age 89 and 11 months, was taken home by her Lord on Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Rockingham County to the late John L. and Virgie M. Shifflett Frazier.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Nelson Dean, in 1972, and companion, Matthew Meadows, in 2018. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers; four sisters and a granddaughter, Emma Jo Gordon.
Surviving are five sons, Wayne Frazier and wife, Lana, David Dean and wife, Wendy, all of Shenandoah, Lawrence Frazier and companion, Linda, of Elkton, Gary “Poochie” Dean and wife, Nancy, of Grottoes, and William “Frank” Dean and companion, Fay, of Alexandria; two daughters, Barbara Harris and husband, Roger, and Bonnie DeHart and husband, Billy, all of Elkton; and one sister, Eunice McCoy of Elkton. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
Clara was a member of the Church of Faith in Shenandoah. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, canning, and cooking. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved getting together with all her family and friends. She will be remembered by her family and friends for never meeting a stranger, her love for family and living life.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastor Rose Hensley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Please remember a face covering for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
