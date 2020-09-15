Clara Faye Miller Dove
Clara Faye Miller Dove, 84, of Fulks Run, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation of Winchester. She was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Fulks Run, and was the daughter of the late Hoy O. and Florence Neff Miller.
Clara was the owner of Second Hand Rose. She was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run.
In September 1953, she married Richard Eugene Dove, who preceded her in death on July 29, 2020.
Surviving are one son, Bradley Dove of Fulks Run; one daughter, Sharon Whetzel of Broadway; four grandchildren, Wendy Sarhan and husband, Mark, of Mobile, Ala., Samantha Smith and husband, Jonathan, of North Carolina, Cindy Dove of Fulks Run and Rebecca Dove Fairley of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Alexis Babb, Madyson Babb, Daelyn Fairley and Raven Stevenson; and one brother, Carl Miller of Fulks Run.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Dove; brothers, Eugene Miller, Stanley Miller and Shirley “Jake” Miller and sisters, Sylvia Bare and Charlotte Keister.
Pastors Scott Budde and Don Guthrie will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel U.B.C. Church in Fulks Run. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery. In keeping with the CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Friends may view and sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
